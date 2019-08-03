Young Thug ft. J. Cole & Travis Scott “The London,” Jim Jones ft. Marc Scibilia “Good Die Young” & More | Daily Visuals

Not long ago Young Thug announced that he was fittin’ to drop his latest project So Much Fun (originally titled GOLDMOUFDOG) and though it doesn’t have a release date as of yet, Thugger is pushing his latest effort with some new visual work.

Coming through with a new clip for the J. Cole and Travis Scott assisted to “The London,” the ATLien and his rap peers find themselves on different floors of a hotel where all kinds of kinky shenanigans are going on in different rooms with multiple guests.

Back in New York Dip Set Capo Jim Jones pays homage to LA’s fallen angel, Nipsey Hussle in his clip to the Marc Scibilia assisted “Good Die Young” where he holds court on a ball court and pours out some champagne in memory of Nip.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from The Game, Tyga, YG and Blueface, and more.

YOUNG THUG FT. J. COLE & TRAVIS SCOTT – “THE LONDON”

JIM JONES FT. MARC SCIBILIA – “GOOD DIE YOUNG”

THE GAME – “WEST SIDE”

TYGA, YG & BLUEFACE – “BOP”

MELII FT. TORY LANEZ – “SLOW FOR ME”

TORY LANEZ – “FOREVER”

VERONICA VEGA & QUAVO – “A MILLION”

KHALID FT. A BOOGIE WIT DA HOODIE – “RIGHT BACK”

