See Lauren London’s Moving Birthday Note To Nipsey’s Sister

As the city of Los Angeles prepares to go all out for late rapper Nipsey Hussle‘s birthday on August 15, his love, Lauren London, expressed her love for his sister on her birthday.

August 1 is Samantha Smith’s birthday, and Lauren took a break from dedicating her Instagram posts to Nipsey to celebrate the bond she has with Samantha — created years ago, strengthened in the wake of Nipsey’s death in March.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

“The English language is too premature to articulate and illustrate my Love for you,” she wrote. “My dear baby sister, we are walking the darkest of tunnels together. I have your back , front, and both sides. We are bonded through love and blood for Life and even after our physical forms transcend.”

“Happy Birthday to my magical baby sister Sammy!” she added. “Got U and God Got Us”

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Since Nipsey was killed on March 31, Lauren hasn’t said much publicly aside from speaking about him at his funeral, at the BET Awards where he was honored in June, and while eulogizing him every now and then on social media. She has been focused on caring for their son, Kross. With that being said, it’s clear the importance Samantha holds in her life for the actress to write such a message.

As for the birthday girl, she has been focused on taking care of her brother’s daughter Emani, whom she has been in court fighting for custody of from the child’s mother, Tanisha Foster. If she is successful, Samantha, along with her mother Angelique and brother Samiel, will be co-guardians of Emani. After his passing, Samantha made it clear that she would look out for not only Emani and the rest of the family, but of course, for Lauren as well.

“I got Lauren. I got Emani. I got Kross. I got Sam, he is my responsibility now,” she wrote on Instagram. “He is my big little brother. I got mommy and Granny and Pop. You gave me so many tools. You gave me so much insight. We will talk every second of everyday [sic] and I am here to carry out your vision.”

In addition, she also recently announced the start of construction for a tower being built in honor of Nip.

This story was originally published on MadameNoire.com.

ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:

See Lauren London’s Moving Birthday Note To Nipsey’s Sister was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com