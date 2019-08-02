Nicki Minaj Adds “Petty” to Her Last Name

If you call Nicki Minaj petty she won’t mind, because she’s apparently changed her name to include his last name “Petty.”

People close to the couple say that Nicki’s name is now known as Onika Tanya Maraj-Petty.

After seeing some of Nicki’s close friends flying into L.A., the belief is that the two have already tied the knot.

Others think the marriage will happen this weekend after finding out Lil Wayne has a couple of days off from his present tour and plans to also be in L.A.

Do you think that Nicki is already married or is about to get married?

Also On Boom 103.9 Philly: