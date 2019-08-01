Tristan Thompson Defends Khloe

Tristan Thompson took to Twitter to defend Khloe Kardashian; the mother of his daughter, True.

Awhile ago, Khloe posted a series of messages in her InstaStory titled, “My Truth” and she explained that she met Tristan on a blind date and that as far as she understood he was single. She also extended an apology to Tristan’s previous girlfriend who was pregnant at the time Khloe and Tristan were dating.

Tristan wrote on Twitter, that when he met Khloe he was single and the negative comments toward her are unnecessary. He tweeted, she does not deserve all this backlash for my wrong doings.

Also On Boom 103.9 Philly: