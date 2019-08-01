CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Nicki Minaj Thanks Wendy Williams for Her Support

Nicki Minaj Queen Radio

Source: Apple Music/Beats 1 Radio / Apple Music/Beats 1 Radio

Wendy Williams showed support of Nicki Minaj and her relationship with Kenneth Petty.

Someone on Twitter wrote, was so surprised to see Wendy Williams be understanding and showing support for Nicki Minaj’s relationship. She’s been very harsh on anything Nicki related in the past which was likely due to what was happening in her own life. Seeing this type of growth and change is amazing.

Nicki retweeted the comment and added, regardless of all that cuz we don’t know the facts on that thank you Wendy. 

103.9 , boom philly , Culture , hip hop , media , Music , ON AIR , Paris , personality , program director , radio , Radio One

Also On Boom 103.9 Philly:
Headlines
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close