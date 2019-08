Newly married rapper Chance The Rapper is giving his wife props for saving his life through celibacy.

He revealed that and more about his relationship with his wife, Kristen Corley, during an interview with Nicki Minaj.

During the interview he made reference to the song “We Go High” from his new album and says it’s the “best verse he wrote in his life.”

In part of the verse, Chance proclaims, “She took away sex, and took me out of my element.”

