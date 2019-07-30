Regal Cinemas Announces Unlimited Movie Subscription Plan

Regal Cinemas wants to change the way you watch movies by launching their new monthly subscription plan called Regal Unlimited.

The plan has three tiers that will cost you $18, $21, or $23 per month and the highest price plan allows you entry into all Regal Cinemas across the U.S.

The $21 plan will get you into 400 theaters and the $18 will get you into 200 theaters.

Other perks from the program are discount drinks, free popcorn, and drink on your birthday, and more. The plans are expected to launch in less than a week.

You in or Nah?

