Nicki Minaj and Her Man Get a Marriage License

Nicki Minaj and her boyfriend are closer to becoming Mr. and Mrs. after the two obtained a marriage license in Los Angeles.

According to witnesses, Nicki and her man, Kenneth Petty, were spotted at the Beverly Hills courthouse getting their paperwork in order for wedded bliss.

What’s so weird is that Nicki said on her Queen radio show back in June that they already had the license.

Nicki and Kenneth got back together last year after being sweethearts when they were teens.

Also On Boom 103.9 Philly: