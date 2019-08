Tekashi 6ix9ine might be released from jail in the next 6 months if you believe his girlfriend.

In an Instagram post, his girl Jade put up a picture showing off some tattoos. In the caption, she wrote, “6 more months motherf**ker.”

The post has since been deleted.

6ix9ine has been locked up since November 2018 on federal racketeering charges. Tekashi is cooperating with the government in his case.

Also On Boom 103.9 Philly: