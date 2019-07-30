Snoop Dogg is close to being three decades in the game but if Hip-Hop has taught us anything it’s not about how old you look on the outside but how young you feel on the inside. And Snoop still seems to feel like as young as he was when he was asking people what his name was.

Linking up with Swizz Beatz for his latest visual to “Countdown,” the Doggfather takes it back to the lowriders with switches before pulling out the Maybach wagon reserved for the biggest ballers.

Back in Detroit Big Sean surprisingly recruits his ex-wifey Jhene Aiko and finds himself on trial for cheating in his clip to “Single Again.”

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Skepta B, B Live and Cheb Rabi, 24HRS ft. Ty Dolla $ign and Dom Kennedy, and more.

SNOOP DOGG FT. SWIZZ BEATZ – “COUNTDOWN”

BIG SEAN FT. JHENE AIKO – “SINGLE AGAIN”

SKEPTA, B LIVE & CHEB RABI – “LOVE ME NOT”

NAZANIN MANDI – “FOREVER MOOD”

DOMANI – “I’M NOT READY”

H.E.R. – “21”

24HRS FT. TY DOLLA $IGN & DOM KENNEDY – “BACK OUT”

Snoop Dogg ft. Swizz Beatz “Countdown,” Big Sean ft. Jhene Aiko “Single Again” & More | Daily Visuals 7.29.19 was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Boom 103.9 Philly: