Max B Takes To The Gram To Say His 75-Year Sentence Got “Chopped” to 12

Looks like Max B will indeed be coming home a lot sooner than previously thought.

Just a few weeks after dropping his latest duo project with French Montana, Coke Wave 4, the wavy rapper took to IG to reveal that his 75-year sentenced got cut down to a cool dozen in the bing, allegedly.

Sitting back on a chair in a prison cell, Max accompanied the pic with a caption that read “They gave me 75, got it chopped to a 20 then got it down to a dozen, nigga I’m good with the money.”

Word? That’s what’s up.

Being that Max’s been locked up since 2009 for conspiracy charges relating to kidnapping, armed robbery, aggravated assault and felony murder, Max could be seeing the light of day as early as 2021. With a little luck Max B and French Montana could finally be taking the stage at Summer Jam 2021 and rocking the crowd in the way they’ve been waiting for for years.

Guess we’ll have to wait and see if the wave god makes it rain on the summer crowd come 2021.

