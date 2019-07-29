Lil Nas X Spends Record-Setting 17 Weeks at Top Spot on Billboard Charts

Lil Nas X now has the longest running single in American music history. His hit single “Old Town Road” has been on the charts for 21 weeks, and sitting at the top for 17 weeks. That’s a little over five months on the charts and four months at the top of them, which is absolutely incredible.

The song has been assisted in staying at number one by two separate remixes being released, one featuring Billy Ray Cyrus and another featuring Young Thug.

Lil Nas X burst onto the scene after it was revealed this his song was taken off of the Country charts for allegedly not including enough elements of the genre into his song.

Sometimes our greatest blessings come via what we believe is our greatest obstacle. Perhaps if this song was allowed to stay on the country charts, it would have never blown up like this. Instead, Lil Nas X will forever go down in history as keeping the number one song on the charts for a record breaking 21 weeks.

During those five months Lil Nas X, capitalized on the hype and released his 7 EP, which debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 Charts and featured Cardi B.

Lil Nas X surpassed some greats in the music industry, inc.uding Mariah Carey, Boyz II Men, and Daddy Yankee. His record-breaking 17 weeks at number one comes just one year after Justin Beiber, Luis Fonsi, and Daddy Yankee teamed up to make the hit “Despacito” which topped the charts for 16 weeks and was tied with Mariah Carey & Boyz II Men “One Sweet Day.”

According to Billboard, to help his week 18 chances, Lil Nas X unleashed yet another remix of “Old Town Road” — this time alongside RM of BTS — at the tail end of the latest tracking week, which closed July 25. That version, “Old Town Road (Seoul Town Road Remix)” will see its full impact on the following week’s Hot 100.

Silvio Pietroluongo, SVP of Charts and Data at Billboard, thinks it’s only a matter of time before we see another song rivaling “Old Town Road” for weeks at the top spot:

“The age of immediacy and access that we live in lends itself to songs staying on the chart, and in the top 10 and at No. 1 longer than before. It may not be this year or next year, but I’m sure we’ll see some strong challengers rise up the charts. It will be fun to watch!”

