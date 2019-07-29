Lizzo Almost Quit Music After Dropping ‘Truth Hurts’

After Lizzo released “Truth Hurts” and it didn’t do well she thought about quitting the music business.

It was probably one of the darkest days I’ve had ever in my career. I remember thinking if I quit music now, nobody would notice. This my best song ever and nobody cares.

It took two years for people to care.

The song received a boost when it was featured in Netflix’s Someone Great” with Gina Rodriguez.

Lizzo is now on tour and will be in the new movie, Hustler starring Cardi B, Jennifer Lopez, Constance Wu and more

In conclusion, Lizzo says, “Now the song that made me want to quit is the song that everyone’s falling in love with me for, which is such a testament to journeys: Your darkest day turns into your brightest triumph.”

