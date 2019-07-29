Young Dro Put Hands On Girlfriend In Banana Pudding Fight, Allegedly

Young Dro was in the news last week after it came out that he flung banana pudding at his girlfriend during an argument. New details have emerged that suggest the Grand Hustle rapper hit the woman and got a little stabby with some furniture too, allegedly.

Young Dro’s GF told cops the violence erupted in the bedroom, when he punched her so hard it left a bruise. She says a while later she was eating dessert on the sofa when Young Dro smashed the plate of banana pudding in her face. Then she says he grabbed a kitchen knife and went to town on the living room furniture.

As we reported … when cops showed up, they arrested Young Dro, despite the fact his GF did not want to press charges, presumably because they saw she was injured.

For his part, Young Dro told cops he didn’t strike her during their altercation … and claimed the bruise was actually a birthmark.

According to the girlfriend, she says Young Dro is a heavy pill popper with an addiction to Xanax, Percocet, and other drugs.

