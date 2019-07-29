A$AP Rocky Fan Arrested For Threatening To Blow Up Swedish Embassy

A$AP Rocky fans are focused, but there are legal limits to that support. Case in point, an A$AP Rocky fan was promptly arrested after threatening to blow up the Swedish Embassy.

Variety reports that a Pretty Flacko fan went to the Washington DC embassy a couple of days in a row and basically asked to get arrested by her behavior. According to an affidavit, a woman now identified as Rebecca Kanter set down a bag near the entrance to the embassy then threw liquid from a glass Coca-Cola bottle at the embassy door and yelled out, “I’m going to blow this motherf*cker up.” Then the next day she returned and yelled at employees, made statements about the Harlem rapper and refused to leave.

For her trouble, she was arrested by Secret Service and reportedly charged with destruction of property and unlawful entry.

Yeah, that’ll do it.

A$AP Rocky has been in the custody of Swedish authorities since July 3. Despite calls for his release, even from the racist President, the Harlem rapper was charged with criminal assault.

Sweden does not have a bail system.

