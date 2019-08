Ella Mai was in Brooklyn, New York Monday night and brought out a special guest, Meek Mill.

They performed, 24/7, the song they have together on Meek’s Championship album.

Ella is on the 2nd leg of her The Debut Tour. It wraps up on May 22nd

Who else would you like to see Meek and Ella Mai work with?

