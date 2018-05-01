Sunday’s 15 Seconds of Fame: Imani Smith

This past January, Sir has introduced a new segment titled “15 Seconds of Fame”. Each and every Sunday from 12pm to 4pm he will award someone the opportunity to have their spotlight on air and a shout out on the all social media outlets. The segment will highlight one individual each week that has been making an impact in whatever field they may be in, whether it is the music industry, fashion industry, the arts and even small business owners. All who believe they deserve a spot on Boom 103.9 are encouraged. If you or anyone you know may be interested in taking advantage of such an opportunity should go to Sir’s website.

This past Sunday, Sir decided to use 15 Seconds of Fame to announce a graduate of Class 2018. As you all should know and be very aware of, Boom 103.9 is hosting the biggest May Party at the Fillmore this Saturday. The Boom Family is hosting a concert party dedicated to the Class of 2018 that is full of celebrities such as Jhene Aiko, Elle Mai, Recohavoc, Kur, Cassanova and many more. Sir awarded the special live call-in guest with two tickets to the event for not only graduating from Temple University this year, but as well as making an impact within Philadelphia Hip-Hop community.

Temple graduate to be, Imani Smith, is this past Sunday’s lucky winner. Imani is not only a full time student at Temple University but a full time Engineer and Producer. He is currently studying Media and Production. However, his journey at Temple University has not always lead to his current career in the music industry. Once Kinesiology major, had to make a very difficult decision on whether he wanted to continue a major he felt as though did not fit his aspirations or chase what did. Imani says he has always been passionate about music, especially Hip-Hop. However, throughout high school he invested much time into mastering the violin and piano. After taking a break from Temple for a year, he decided to work and invest into the necessary tools he needed in order to make his dreams into a reality. After acquiring tools such as his laptop and production programs, he worked intensely to master the art of engineering and production. He continually pushed his beats amongst artists and has worked with underground artists such as Young Chris, Drama, Korean Sean and many more. He says once his clientele began to grow, he did not believe that he needed to go back to Temple but his mother and family members motivated him to continue his studies. After finding a major that would be useful, he decided to continue his education at Temple which he will be graduating this May.

Imani has a full operating studio and offer services such as: Studio time, recording engineering, and producing. If you or anyone is interested in his services you could take a look at his Instagram: @beatsbymani or check out his website.

Tune into this Sunday’s show for the next 15 Second of Fame winner!

