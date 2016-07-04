Royce Da 5’9″ On How Eminem Helped Him Realize He Had An Alcohol Problem [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

We had Detroit‘s own Royce Da 5’9″ on “The Ed Lover Show,” and he spoke openly about overcoming his problem with alcohol. Eminem said something subtle to Royce, which crystalized his issue, and Royce talked to us about his decision to put the bottle down.

Royce also talked about how being from Detroit affected him as a rapper, how Redman inspired him, and how he learned he wasn’t as good a rapper as he thought.

