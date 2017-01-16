Hip-Hop was born from a spirit of protest and the desire to be heard, so it’s no surprise that many of our favorite rappers have drawn influence from Dr. Martin Luther King. Here’s 15 times Hip-Hop artists like Kanye West, Jay-Z, Kendrick Lamar and Common referenced Martin Luther King, Jr.
15 Times Hip-Hop Referenced Martin Luther King, Jr. 🙏
1. My President is Black (Remix) - Jay-ZSource:Getty 1 of 16
2. New God Flow - Kanye WestSource:Getty 2 of 16
3. No Role Modelz - J. ColeSource:LB Photography 3 of 16
4. No Role Modelz - J. ColeSource:LB Photography 4 of 16
5. Hiipower - Kendrick LamarSource:Getty 5 of 16
6. Maybach Music 2 - Rick Ross ft. Kanye West, T-Pain and Lil' WayneSource:Getty 6 of 16
7. Do Your Time - LudacrisSource:Getty 7 of 16
8. Glory - Common & John LegendSource:Getty 8 of 16
9. Demons - A$AP RockySource:Getty 9 of 16
10. I Have a Dream - CommonSource:Getty 10 of 16
11. The Root's Black Thought BET CypherSource:Getty 11 of 16
12. Words of Wisdom - 2PacSource:Getty 12 of 16
13. By The Time I Get to Arizona - Public EnemySource:Getty 13 of 16
14. Ghetto Classics - Ying Yang TwinsSource:Getty 14 of 16
15. All Black Everything - Lupe FiascoSource:Getty 15 of 16
16. Steady Mobbin' (skit) - Ice CubeSource:Getty 16 of 16
