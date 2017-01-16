Hip-Hop was born from a spirit of protest and the desire to be heard, so it’s no surprise that many of our favorite rappers have drawn influence from Dr. Martin Luther King. Here’s 15 times Hip-Hop artists like Kanye West, Jay-Z, Kendrick Lamar and Common referenced Martin Luther King, Jr.

15 Times Hip-Hop Referenced Martin Luther King, Jr. 🙏 16 photos Launch gallery 15 Times Hip-Hop Referenced Martin Luther King, Jr. 🙏 1. My President is Black (Remix) - Jay-Z Source:Getty 1 of 16 2. New God Flow - Kanye West Source:Getty 2 of 16 3. No Role Modelz - J. Cole Source:LB Photography 3 of 16 4. No Role Modelz - J. Cole Source:LB Photography 4 of 16 5. Hiipower - Kendrick Lamar Source:Getty 5 of 16 6. Maybach Music 2 - Rick Ross ft. Kanye West, T-Pain and Lil' Wayne Source:Getty 6 of 16 7. Do Your Time - Ludacris Source:Getty 7 of 16 8. Glory - Common & John Legend Source:Getty 8 of 16 9. Demons - A$AP Rocky Source:Getty 9 of 16 10. I Have a Dream - Common Source:Getty 10 of 16 11. The Root's Black Thought BET Cypher Source:Getty 11 of 16 12. Words of Wisdom - 2Pac Source:Getty 12 of 16 13. By The Time I Get to Arizona - Public Enemy Source:Getty 13 of 16 14. Ghetto Classics - Ying Yang Twins Source:Getty 14 of 16 15. All Black Everything - Lupe Fiasco Source:Getty 15 of 16 16. Steady Mobbin' (skit) - Ice Cube Source:Getty 16 of 16 Skip ad Continue reading 15 Times Hip-Hop Referenced Martin Luther King, Jr. 🙏 15 Times Hip-Hop Referenced Martin Luther King, Jr. 🙏

