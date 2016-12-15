Dom Kennedy has an early Christmas gift for us all.

The Leimert park legend has officially announced the upcoming release of his new album Los Angeles Is Not For Sale, Vol. 1, releasing on Dec. 23.

The rapper says the project will be 15 tracks long and won’t feature any “commercial interruptions.”

Kennedy must’ve been pretty busy in the studio recently as he also release an entire EP produced by Hit-Boy named Half-A-Mil on December 12. His last full-length project was a surprise drop last September and was a follow-up to his much-acclaimed Best After Bobby mixtape. The mixtape wasn’t received well and fans have been looking to Kennedy to bring back the West Coast bounce and care free raps that they’ve come to love from the California rapper.

Dom announced the album and release date on Instagram accompanied by the album cover which shows him standing near a white convertible Porsche.

Dom Kennedy Announces New Album ‘Los Angeles Is Not For Sale, Vol. 1′ was originally published on theurbandaily.com

Also On Boom 103.9 Philly: