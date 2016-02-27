​We Can’t Wait Any Longer! Here’s Your Preview Of Chris Rock’s “Blackout” Oscars Monologue ​

Chris Rock is really starting to troll us a mere 48 hours before one of the most highly anticipated shows of the year. As the host of the 88th annual Academy Awards, the comedian has been under intense pressure to have controversial monologues that mix truth with humor in the wake of the #OscarsSoWhite controversy.

Beyond saying the Oscars are the “white BET Awards”, Chris has left us in suspense in regards to what he plans to do and say this weekend.

Now he’s seemingly broke his silence with two cryptic tweets (and Instagram posts). First he posted a photo of himself while wearing a NASA astronaut uniform, “Getting my outfit together”.

Then he dropped a 15 second video of static! We literally thought something was wrong with our computer as we kept replaying the black and white clip that doesn’t have audio. With the caption, “See you Sunday… # blackout # oscars“, we can only imagine the level of antics that Chris has in store!

Beauties, let’s talk. Despite the lack of diversity amongst this year’s nominees, are you planning to watch the Oscars if only for Chris Rock?

