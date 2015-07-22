Late Night News Recap: The Game Shows Us How He Multi-Tasks While Making ‘The Documentary 2′ & More!

The Game has been hard at work in the process of completing his The Documentary 2 album, and he’s making sure he doesn’t waste a second of time. The “Hate It Or Love It” rapper took a photo of him sitting on the toilet with a studio microphone right next to him, recording something we’re sure is epic for the project. [Instagram]

James Blake is gearing up to give fans his mysterious third album, Radio Silence, and he just dropped some amazing news about the project. The Musician revealed in an interview with Esquire that Kanye West will be featured on the album, as well as Bon Iver’s Justin Vernon. “I can confirm that they’re on it,” he told the outlet. [Complex]

Selena Gomez might have a title for her upcoming album, as she has hinted at it in a new video on her Instagram earlier today. The Stars Dance singer posted the video of her recording in the studio, where she writes the words, “Revived 10.9″ in a notebook sitting on an orchestra stand. [E! News]

Another R&B veteran is now back on the market, as Anthony Hamilton and his wife Tarshá Hamilton have filed for divorce. The two were reportedly supposed to celebrate their 10-year anniversary next month, but have decided to end their marriage. [TheYBF]

PHOTO CREDIT: Instagram, Getty

