Drake’s At Wimbledon, Going ‘0 To 100′ With New Famous Friends

We all know that Drake is a huge fan of sitting courtside (and shamelessly trying to get into locker rooms post-win) during the NBA playoffs, but he’s extended that love of catching a good game to the tennis court. Drizzy’s been in London enjoying the Wimbledon games, alongside celebrity friends like John Legend and Chrissy Teigen. He was front and center to catch Monday’s historic matchup between tennis’ legendary siblings Serena and Venus Williams, and has been grabbing selfies with tennis royalty ever since. He’s sprinkled in a few shots of his new famous friends on Instagram, along with a few thirst traps that’s got his female fans all up in his mentions.

As Drake’s Wimbledon tour continues, check out a few snaps from his view. London’s clearly showing him a good time.

Catching Serena and Venus on the court.

Selfies with tennis all-stars John McEnroe and Novak Djokovic.

Chillin’ with Billie Jean King.

So fun to catch up with @Drake today at #Wimbledon http://t.co/dT7avne99D— Billie Jean King (@BillieJeanKing) July 07, 2015

