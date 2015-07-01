Is ‘White Chicks 2′ On Its Way?

White Chicks was never really that great of a film from a critical standpoint, but it was popular. It’s still getting getting referenced in memes and barbs at Iggy Azalea. The Wayans brothers are forever going to be relevant because of White Chicks, In Living Color and My Wife and Kids.

An In Living Color reincarnation just isn’t going to happen, and Tisha Campbell is out doing Tisha Campbell stuff. This leaves White Chicks as the only one of the three that could expand. And Marlon Wayans knows this. The above poster is fake but the caption isn’t: “Show of hands who wants to see the sequel to this? 300,000 likes and I may make this our next movie.”

The photos has hundreds of thousands of likes on Instagram, so it looks like there are people willing to watch. Shawn Wayans hasn’t commented, but we’ll see what happens.

