Ice Cube has rallied the old Barbershop crew plus some new faces for Barbershop 3, which is filming now. Nicki Minaj, Common, and Regina Hall are among some of the new faces, while Cube, Cedric the Entertainer, and Eve are returning to reprise their respective roles.

Barbershop 3 is expected to come out next year, but watch this behind-the-scenes clip in the meantime:

[youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_vaEZzAPglk%5D

Excited yet? What role do you think you’ll see some of the newbies fulfilling?

Will Eve’s character still be terrorizing people about not drinking her apple juice?

You already know Regina Hall will have us cracking up.

Nicki Minaj And Other Newbies Spotted On Set Of 'Barbershop 3′

