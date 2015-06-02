CLOSE
What’s Happening In Hip-Pop: “Jurassic World” Has A New Vision, “Mission: Impossible 5″ Trailer, & More

Mission: Impossible Rogue Nation will hold their movie premiere at the Vienna State Opera in Vienna, Austria on July 23rd. All the stars will be on hand, including Tom Cruise, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, and more. MIRN starts off with the IMF disbanded and Ethan (Tom Cruise) out in the cold. The team must now face off against a network of highly skilled special agents called the Syndicate. These highly trained operatives are hell-bent on creating a new world order through an escalating series of terrorist attacks.

Sounds interesting, right? The movie is in theaters everywhere July 31st. Watch the trailer above.

Jurassic World opens in theaters on June 12th and a newly released featurette is giving you a first-hand account from critically acclaimed producer/director extraordinaire Steven Spielberg, as he offers insight into pre-historic times and the craziness that would exist if dinosaurs still roamed the earth. He goes on to explain why this film is a new take on the original in a way none of the other sequels have been. Watch the New Vision above.

Dwayne Johnson attends Universal Pictures' 'Furious 7'

Is The Rock heading to China? He’s in talks to star in a remake of ’80s hit film Big Trouble In Little China. After a record-breaking box office weekend for his film San Andreas, it’s on to the next project. The Hollywood Reporter confirmed the news with 20th Century Fox. Stay tuned.

