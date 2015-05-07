MOVIE ROUNDUP: Lupita Nyong’o’s Star Wars Character Revealed; ‘Barbershop 3′ Gets Release Date & More

[youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=E6CjYagpHe4%5D

The new trailer for “Magic Mike XXL” has finally swiveled its way onto the Web, and we can’t wait to see more!

It’ll be months before “Chocolate City” hits screens, so Channing Tatum and his moces are going to have to do until then. While not every member of the original cast has returned for the film, debuting July 1, your faves are back.

But it looks like Jada Pinkett Smith is really brining the heat and keeping the guys in line as the ring leader for this show. Donald Glover also pops in to provide some chuckles. Looks like it should be a good night at the movies!

