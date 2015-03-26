Did Rihanna Just Tease ‘R8′ Album Release Date?!

Rihanna is getting ready to deliver something on Thursday because she told her entire Rihanna Navy to have their coins ready!

With no release date for “R8” in sight, fans are salivating for any hint of the album. She whipped people into a frenzy earlier today when she put up a cryptic post on Instagram of Huggy Bear quoting famous line from the pimp handbook: “b*tch better have my money.”

She said literally nothing else. Just a few hours before that, RiRi put up another post possibly teasing a release from the album on March 26. However, it’s also possible that she’s dropping a single with the title “B*tch Better Have My Money” as the Internet streets are speculating. The phrase is even written out in braille along the left edge of the image below.

Could RiRi be dropping her album tomorrow or is it just a single titled “BBHMM”? We won’t have to wait too much longer to find out!

