A female prison guard has been charged with rape after having sex with a male inmate at a maximum-security state prison in the Hudson Valley, Fox News 5 New York reports.

RELATED: Convicted Cop Killer Allegedly Impregnates Prison Guard

State police say that Tyshinia Love Brewster was in a sexual relationship with an inmate at Downstate Correctional Facility in Fishkill. She has been employed there for 7 1/2 years. Brewster, 39, of Poughkeepsie was arrested at her home on Wednesday. She also faces an official misconduct charge in addition to the rape charge.

Want to Keep Up With NewsOne.com? LIKE Us On Facebook!

Police say that Brewster and the inmate–who has not been named–would meet in the cell where he was housed during her shift assignment. The two have allegedly been intimate since 2010. The inmate, who was imprisoned as a result of a felony conviction out of New York City, has been transferred to another prison. Police say Brewster is six months pregnant with the inmate’s baby.

She is currently free on bond. Brewster’s arrest marks the second time this month a prison guard out of New York State has been accused of sleeping with an inmate.

Nancy Gonzalez, a prison guard at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, was arrested earlier this month on charges that she intentionally got pregnant by Ronell Wilson, a convicted cop killer. She became pregnant with his child soon after the affair started. Wilson reportedly wanted to get Gonzalez pregnant to avoid the death penalty for his crimes.

Female Prison Guard Charged With Rape After Allegedly Getting Pregnant With Inmate’s Baby was originally published on newsone.com

Also On Boom 103.9 Philly: