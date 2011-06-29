FREE MC Battle at The African American Museum TONIGHT!

Hello friends! It’s your Cultural Ambassador here to inform you of amazing events happening in the Tri-State area. I am honored to serve as one of the judges for an MC battle happening at The African American Museum tonight from 5pm to 8pm. Please read the following for more info:

”

Join AAMP after work for an evening of extended gallery hours and live outdoor music from across the African Diaspora.

*This Week: BATTLE CULTURE with Fourth Wall Arts*

3-JUDGE PANEL confirmed:

…

Black Ice, Steplightly, Inc.

Liz Schiller, Live Nation

Tiffany Bacon, Radio One

CO-HOSTS:

Amun Miraaj

Lyrispect

FEATURES:

Too Much Raw

Selina Carrera

EIGHT COMPETING EMCEES

Kuf Knotz

Apuat

Jawnzap7

Mighty Flipside ESQ.

Afloe

Wi.Sh

Twizzmatic

Flip

PRIZES:

Feature spot at Fourth Wall Arts Salon

3-hour studio time at Disco Biscuits Studio – Philadelphia, PA

The story of the birth and evolution of hip hop has always included the staged battle. Starting with the basic battles between emcees and dj’s, hip hop’s influence has bled over into new forms of art and media. This exciting program features healthy, positive competition between emcees and painters, along with a healthy dose of the attitude and music that has helped hip hop cross geographic, artistic and cultural boundaries.

Join us for a different kind of Pioneer Culture. DJ Grandmaster Supreme’s roots are in New Rochelle and Harlem, at the very roots of hip hop’s birth. Among the likes of Cool Herc, Afrika Bambaataa, Outkast, Busta Rhymes, Lauryn Hill, and hundreds more, Supreme with his beat juggle and scratch techniques helped set the tone for the musical storm of American hip-hop at the end of the 20th century. Watch as his turntable wizardry anchors a heated and joyful battle of the highest order, as the best emcees from the thriving Philadelphia underground show what they are made of, with your enthusiasm helping determine the final victor. Let’s rock it.

For more information on Fourth Wall Arts, fourthwallarts.org

Visit us at aampmuseum.org for a full list of performers. This event is graciously funded with a grant from the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation, as part of its Knight Arts Challenge.”

Also On Boom 103.9 Philly: